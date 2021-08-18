4 Unique Stores to Visit in Montrose

Jazmin Quaynor/Unsplash

Houston, TX - In Houston’s electric neighborhood, you can find everything from vintage shops to cute boutiques just about everywhere. To find some special, one of a kind gifts, these are some stores you can check out in Montrose.

1. Space Montrose

Operated by the husband-wife duo, this store has many hidden gems that are just too good to stay undiscovered. Most of Space Montrose collections are handcrafted, local goods that range from sassy greetings cards, funny stationery, and Houston-centric unique gifts. They also have pins, stickers, fun tees, and even accessories for babies as well as a collection of perfectly curated gems. This place is bound to make you spend some money for yourself or other people with its distinct items.

2. Emerson Rose

Specializes in cute, fun gifts along with flirty and fun contemporary apparel, this place is where you go to complete your wardrobe while making yourself look as good as you feel. Emerson Rose's favorites collections are Johnny Was, Show Me Your Mumu, Free People, Mink Pink, The Giving Keys, Toms and countless other local and indie designers.

3. Biscuit Home

Located next to Hugo’s restaurant, just down from Westheimer, this place is a Montrose shopping haven. Biscuit Home is owned by Bailey McCarthy, a blogger and interior designer, who specializes in curated home gifts and accessories along with bespoke bedding. It is the place to go if you want to transform your room into a beautiful, cozy room.

4. Koelsch Gallery

Searching for fashion and arts? Make a stop at Houston’s boutique art gallery where Koelsch Haus is located in its unique, cozy bungalow. This store offers good quality clothes along with fine artwork from both established and new artists.

