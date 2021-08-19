3 Recommended Family-Owned Jewelry Stores in Houston

Tessa Wilson/Unsplash

Houston, TX - Finding the right boutique jewelry store might be harder than you thought when you start searching. Still, there are some trustworthy family owned jewelry stores in Houston that have served the community since a few generations ago. Here are 3 of them.

1. Dubin’s Fine Jewelry

This three decades old store is a full service, family owned jewelry boutique. Dubin’s Fine Jewelry is built by Lenny Dubin with the idea of giving sparkling joy to their customers through their pieces. They offer wedding bands and engagement rings in addition to pendants and necklaces, bangles and bracelets, and earrings with different price ranges. Dubin also provides custom designs pieces and “Bring Your Own Gems” option along with repairs, appraisal, polishing, resizing, setting, and soldering services.

2. Rice Village Diamonds

This fine jewelry store is a second generation family-owned diamond cutter. Rice Village Diamonds have a nice collection of necklaces along with fashion rings, bracelets, pearls, and other designer pieces. In addition, they offer expertly made custom designs in short time frames together with pearl and ring resizing, appraisals, maintenance, rhodium plating, engraving, soldering and more. Rice Village is famous for its great quality, reasonable prices, excellent customer services, and their attitude toward work.

3. Zadok Jewelers

As of now, Zadok Jewelers is in its seventh generation that provides its services to people around the globe. Their large collection includes engagement and wedding rings, loose diamonds, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and exquisite Swiss watches among others. Zadok’s service also has a long list ranging from appraisal, maintenance, cleaning, repair, engraving, restringing, resizing, and more. Despite being a jewelry chain store with a diverse assortment, Zadok still has a friendly attitude of an intimate family run business.

