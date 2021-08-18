Park Avenue Yarns holds knitting classes starting August 20

Ursulla Castillo/Unsplash

FRIENDSWOOD, TX - This Friday, Park Avenue Yarns will be hosting knitting classes, partnering with amazing designers to share their tips and tricks. Grab your friends to participate in crafting beautiful pieces of fabrics in these four classes.

1) Meet the Maker: Alexandra Davidoff

Friday, August 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Join a free session with Alexandra Davidoff, an artist and a designer that creates unique knitwear made with a combination of textures, colors, and cultures. This time, she will share some of her designs that are published in Vogue Knitting, Noro, Malabrigo, and Creative Knitting. Book now at here.

2) Crayon Tinted Embroidery Workshop

Friday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Bright colors of fall coming through on the embroidery workshop with Kelly. Participants will color the design with crayons to create beautiful and timeless embroidery pieces. There are plenty of materials included in the class but you need to bring your own box and make sure to wash the fabrics before use. Save your seat now for $90 by clicking here.

3) Cross Stitch on Knits by Alexandra Davidoff

Sunday, August 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Spend your Sunday with a two-hour session of learning new techniques of applying cross stitch to mesh knitting with Alexandra Davidoff inspired by her designs in Vogue Knitting Spring/Summer 2019. Register now for $85 here.

4) Road Trip Shawl Class by Ester Puente

Saturday, August 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30p.m.

Ester Puente, a pattern designer will be offering a class for her new The Road Trip Shawl that represents the journey of a road trip. In this class, you will learn to create various stitches and bind-off techniques and also get the exclusive The Road Trip Shawl pattern booklet. The seats are limited, book now for $55 here.

