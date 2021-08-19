Houston's Top Three Indie Bands

Music HQ/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Talking about Southern music, music that comes from Texas and its other cities alike, names like George Strait and Willie Nelson will definitely pop up into one’s mind. Well, they are not at fault to think like that. After all, the state is home to the country music scene. However, it is not necessarily correct to think so. The state has many talented musicians that not only play country but also other genres.

Houston to be exact is not all about country, cowboys, and cowgirls. Many excellent non-country bands are formed and nurtured in this city. Ladies and gentlemen, please join your hands in support of Houston's top three independent bands.

The Suffers

The Suffers was formed in 2011. The band describes the sound of their music as Gulf Coast Soul. It’s actually a melting pot of various music genres, from the soul, Southern hip-hop, classic rock and roll, country, and Caribbean music. The vocal of Kam Franklin will make you crave more of their songs.

Wild Moccasins

If you have not heard of Wild Moccasins before, you might want to try listening to ‘Open Sesames’. The song gives you the vibe of dreamy serenity through their trance tune. From there, you will want to listen more to their stuff.

Their live shows are always full of surprises and Their stage presence will remind you of Wendy and the Lost Boys from Peter Pan.

Buxton

This band is on a quest to spread love through their music. The music of Buxton is not only for auditory purposes but also for feelings. They create music that you can truly feel. Half a Native, the band’s latest album, has a mixture of folk, soul, and a mix of tunes.

The album talks about home and the journey to find someone or something that really matters to you.

