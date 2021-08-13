University of St. Thomas offers low-cost mental health counseling services to the greater Houston community

HOUSTON, TX — The University of St. Thomas or UST announced that it will provide low-cost mental health counseling services, costing $5-20 per session, to the greater Houston community through its Clinical Mental Health Counseling or CMHC Training Clinic. The counseling services are set to embark in late August 2021.

The low-cost mental health counseling services respond to the current mental health crisis in the nation based on published statistics which show that 53% of Americans (up from 33%) experience an increase in worry and stress from COVID-19 and it has impacted their mental health negatively. As a result of this spike, seeking out an available therapist has not been easy for some people.

This year's mental health counseling program isn't the first one UST has conducted. In 2020, CMHC Training Clinic provided free mental health counseling to teachers, health care workers, as well as first responders through its initiative titled "Healing our Heroes".

In early August this year, Dr. Grant Sasse, director of CMHC Training Clinic, stated that the "Healing our Heroes" Initiative has now ended, but this clinic is still going strong. Sasse also added that while they will continue to prioritize services for first responders, medical professionals, and K-12 teachers, they are now expanding their counseling services to the greater Houston community.

For these mental health counseling sessions, UST's CMHC Training Clinic will provide two options which include in-person sessions on UST's campus and through HIPAA-compliant tele-mental health video conferencing. Safety and privacy are ensured as all available services are confidential and meet the Code of Ethics established by the American Counseling Association and the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors.

For those who wish to make an appointment, call 713-525-3879. This voicemail is confidential and is checked regularly, so everyone can leave a message with a contact number and the Clinic will reach out right away to schedule an appointment.

To learn more about the University of St. Thomas, visit its website at https://www.stthom.edu.

