Where to Get Boba Tea in Houston

RODNAE Productions/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - This fun Taiwanese drink has become on the rise lately, including in Houston's food scene. Boba tea or bubble tea has traditional flavors like mango, coconut, lychee, and taro, featured with chewy tapioca balls. There are numerous places to get boba tea across Houston, here are some for you!

1. Kung Fu Tea

It is definitely a hard thing to choose one perfect boba tea from this massive chain. Kung Fu Tea offers dozens of equally impressive menu and has tons of stores across the U.S. Don't miss the jujube tea with milk foam and fruit rosehip lemonade.

Location: 9889 Bellaire Blvd #222, Houston

2. Ding Tea Houston

If you are a fan of brown sugar drinks, Ding Tea Houston is the right place for you. Served with rich brown sugar syrup and lots of chewy tapioca boba, the brown sugar boba tea will satisfy your cravings!

Location: 9600 Bellaire Blvd Ste 138, Houston

3. Teapresso Bar

There is an extensive list of drink options at this Hawaii export. What makes Teapresso Bar different is how they never use the powder mix that is commonly seen in other boba stores. Pamper yourself with a jasmine milk tea filled with lots of boba for a classic, or try a Thai tea served with egg pudding.

Location: 718 W 18th St Suite H, Houston

4. Sharetea

You can find dozens of the best boba tea options from this large Taiwanese chain's outpost. If you prefer something classic, try the classic milk tea with tons of chewy tapioca bubbles. Consider the strawberry ice blended, served with a scoop of ice cream and lots of lychee jelly.

Location: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste E213, Houston

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.