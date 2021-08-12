Houston's Tribute Rock Shows in August

Ana Grave/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - We may not be able to see Jim Morrison standing behind the mic, witness Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a bat, or experience a live guitar-shredding solo from Eddie Van Halen. Those days are long gone but their legacies live on through their music.

Come and pay tribute to the legends as Houston will host several rock shows in honor of those rock and roll stars. Here are some of the events that will be held this month in Houston.

Van Halen and U2 Tributes

The show is scheduled for August 13. Located at Jackie's Brickhouse,1053 Marina Bay Drive, Kemah, Blood Red Sky, a U2 cover band. will perform at 08:30 pm and VHT will rock the crowd at 10:00 pm with the best hits from Van Halen. You can get more information about the show here.

A Doors Tribute

Featuring a rock and roll band, Stoned Immaculate, The Doors' tribute show will be held at Rockefellers Houston, 3620 Washington Avenue, Friday, August 20. The band is highly influenced by The Doors and they have an album dedicated solely to them. You can also get a food discount at the local pizzeria next door. Check the detail of the show here.

Ozzy Tribute

A tribute to The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, will feature OZZ on August 21. Located at Jackie's Brickhouse, 1053 Mariana Bay Drive, Kemah, This 2018 SLM best tribute band award winner will start performing at 08:00 pm. For more information about this celebration and tribute to Black Sabbath's frontman, you can check the link here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.