Four bird watching spots in Greater Houston Area

Diane Helentjaris/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - There are tons of places to visit around Houston, from shopping malls, restaurants, historical sites, to parks. But, if you're a traveler or someone who prefers to go outdoors for a walk, hike, or drive along while exploring nature closer, maybe bird watching can be an option.

Unlike any other state in the United States, Texas is the home to various bird species especially in Winter when the birds are migrating to warmer areas.

Thanks to The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department which offers information on bird-watching destinations across the region, we have collected some popular spots for you to start your adventure.

Around Katy Prairie

You will be welcome with several lakes connected with each other within the Paul D. Rushing Park. In summer, there's a chance for you to witness the black-bellied whistling duck and black-necked stilts, while in winter there are waterfowl, bald eagles, and crested caracaras.



You will be welcome with several lakes connected with each other within the Paul D. Rushing Park. In summer, there's a chance for you to witness the black-bellied whistling duck and black-necked stilts, while in winter there are waterfowl, bald eagles, and crested caracaras. Around Clear Lake/Bay Area

The Mustang Bayou Trail is an ideal trailhead to start while walking down the woodlands. You'll find black-crowned, night-heron, white-faced ibis, and brown pelican. This area also has an important role in nesting Gull-billed Terns in Galveston Bay.



Another one is Nassau Bay Park, where you can explore about 15 sites within the Clear Lake Loop that are ideal for birding, including the Nassau Bay Peninsula Wildlife Park, Dr. Ned, and Fay Dudney Nature Center, Armand Bayou Nature Center, Walter Hall Park, and Challenger 7 Memorial Park. You'll find many bird species, including sedge wrens and Le Conte sparrows.

Around Baytown

Not just birding, but you can also go fishing at Baytown Nature Center and Eddie Gray Wetlands Education and Recreation Centers. Since they are located among 4 different saltwater bays that provide a place for freshwater fishing.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.