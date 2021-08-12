Houston Rock Bands for Your Next Private Gigs

Tijs van Leur/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Looking for rock bands for hire to get your upcoming private events pumped up? H-Town never falls short when it comes to breeding local rock and roll talents. Here are the bands that you need for your events. Another thing, they are quite cost-efficient.

Heated Frenzy

Johnny D, Mark T, and Stevie T are professional Houston-based musicians that offer their clients many options to choose from their services: Cover band, blues band, rock band, classic rock, and wedding band. They are praised for not only their musical repertoire but also the fun that they bring to the stage.

Cindy V is a satisfied client who hired them for Memorial Day Party. On her testimony, she thought that the Heated Frenzy was very friendly and skillful as the trio got the mood of the crowd going by taking on the spot requests and interacting with them.

You can have them play at one of your private parties and the price starts at $ 400 per event. Access here for more information about the group.

Wood & Steel

Kenny Karr, Wood & Steel’s frontman, formed the group in 2019. Basically, Wood & Steel is a one-man band for Kenny does almost everything. The man sings and plays acoustic guitar, foot drums, and harmonica.

However, if a client requests a full band, Kenny will bring along his bandmates to the stage. The services offered by Wood & Steel are cover band, country band, classic rock band, Americana band, Southern rock band, acoustic solo performance, and wedding band.

Marisa F was really happy with the service provided by Kenny Karr. The band was hired to perform at the Kids’ birthday party. Marisa said that the band was really great at maintaining the mood of the guests, adults and children alike, and she also said that if it had not been for Kenny, the party wouldn’t be such a success.

Starting at $ 175 per event, Kenny will make sure that clients are in for a treat. Check it out here for more information about Wood & Steel.

