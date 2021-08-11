How to Nurture Succulents Year-Round in Houston

Orlova Maria/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—Succulents are getting more popular these days, not only among the avid gardeners but also the beginners. Is it hard to grow succulents in Houston? Well, with the proper treatment, they will thrive here. Read on to find out how to care for them by season.

Autumn

With a little extra care, the fall weather is typically great for succulents.

Soft succulents can be planted in the ground. However, if it gets too cold, you might need to cover them with a frost cloth overnight. You also need to check for the chance of flooding and hurricanes. Other options are to plant them in easy-to-move containers or in raised beds with fast-draining soil.

Hardy succulents can handle the cold better than the soft ones can, but they still won’t survive the flooding and hurricane. If you want to be safe, plant them in containers or a raised bed.

Winter

Winter in Houston is usually dry and mild, with some days below freezing temperatures.

Soft succulents should be planted in easy-to-move containers so you can give them access to sunlight outside and move them inside overnight. Soft succulents that are left outside overnight will be destroyed by the frost.

Hard succulents will survive outdoors either in the ground or in containers.

Spring

Both your soft and hard succulents will enjoy this season. They will benefit a lot from the spring rain, especially when it comes to lightning. In case you don’t know, the air around us is full of nitrogen, but plants cannot absorb this nitrogen from the air. Lightening and rain put this nitrogen into the soil where plants can absorb it. This is why lawns, gardens, and landscapes look so green after a thunderstorm.

Just make sure that your succulents are in the area where they can get enough morning sunlight and afternoon shade so they won’t get sunburns.

Summer

If you plant your succulents in super fast-draining soil and provide them with morning sunlight and afternoon shade, they will be all right. You may not need to water them manually due to the high humidity. Since you need to keep your succulent roots dry, it will be better to place them indoors if you’re not sure whether your soil is fast draining or not.

