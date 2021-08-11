Houston, TX

How to Nurture Succulents Year-Round in Houston

Marisol Gallagher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIrUC_0bODYBjI00
Orlova Maria/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—Succulents are getting more popular these days, not only among the avid gardeners but also the beginners. Is it hard to grow succulents in Houston? Well, with the proper treatment, they will thrive here. Read on to find out how to care for them by season.

Autumn

With a little extra care, the fall weather is typically great for succulents.

Soft succulents can be planted in the ground. However, if it gets too cold, you might need to cover them with a frost cloth overnight. You also need to check for the chance of flooding and hurricanes. Other options are to plant them in easy-to-move containers or in raised beds with fast-draining soil.

Hardy succulents can handle the cold better than the soft ones can, but they still won’t survive the flooding and hurricane. If you want to be safe, plant them in containers or a raised bed.

Winter

Winter in Houston is usually dry and mild, with some days below freezing temperatures.

Soft succulents should be planted in easy-to-move containers so you can give them access to sunlight outside and move them inside overnight. Soft succulents that are left outside overnight will be destroyed by the frost.

Hard succulents will survive outdoors either in the ground or in containers.

Spring

Both your soft and hard succulents will enjoy this season. They will benefit a lot from the spring rain, especially when it comes to lightning. In case you don’t know, the air around us is full of nitrogen, but plants cannot absorb this nitrogen from the air. Lightening and rain put this nitrogen into the soil where plants can absorb it. This is why lawns, gardens, and landscapes look so green after a thunderstorm.

Just make sure that your succulents are in the area where they can get enough morning sunlight and afternoon shade so they won’t get sunburns.

Summer

If you plant your succulents in super fast-draining soil and provide them with morning sunlight and afternoon shade, they will be all right. You may not need to water them manually due to the high humidity. Since you need to keep your succulent roots dry, it will be better to place them indoors if you’re not sure whether your soil is fast draining or not.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f7e7a6933718c122057b15283485afc4.blob

Journalist. I believe in H-Town, Rockets, Lone Star Football and God.

Houston, TX
477 followers
Loading

More from Marisol Gallagher

Houston, TX

Houston-based software company RigCLOUD releases Drilling Emissions Reporting to reduce carbon footprint

HOUSTON, TX - Houston-based oil and gas industry's open, cloud-based rig instrumentation and digital operations platform RigCLOUD® recently announced the release of its Drilling Emissions Reports. This new tool is designed to help users optimize engine utilization and significantly reduce their carbon footprint while they are drilling. The RigCLOUD's emissions reporting can be accessed by drillers and operators.Read full story
Houston, TX

Fantastic burger joints you can't miss in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - There's nothing better than tasting some of the best burgers in Houston. Yes, this city offers a great selection of burger joints that deliver the perfect combination of meat, buns, and cheese.Read full story
Houston, TX

Best museums that are worth your time in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Houston is a city that has it all. From award-winning restaurants to some of the best areas to live in, this city boasts a plethora of amazing spots including its hidden gems.Read full story
Houston, TX

Great museums to visit in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - This dynamic nation's fourth-largest city boasts some of the finest places to visit. Houston has gorgeous architecture and also a wonderful art scene, not to mention plenty of amazing museums.Read full story
Houston, TX

4 Unique Stores to Visit in Montrose

Houston, TX - In Houston’s electric neighborhood, you can find everything from vintage shops to cute boutiques just about everywhere. To find some special, one of a kind gifts, these are some stores you can check out in Montrose.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston resident sentenced for smuggling firearm

HOUSTON, TX – Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced the order of Leonel Avalos-Santoyo, a 50-year-old Houston resident, to be brought to federal prison for smuggling goods from the United States as well as making a false statement while he was purchasing a firearm.Read full story
Friendswood, TX

Park Avenue Yarns holds knitting classes starting August 20

FRIENDSWOOD, TX - This Friday, Park Avenue Yarns will be hosting knitting classes, partnering with amazing designers to share their tips and tricks. Grab your friends to participate in crafting beautiful pieces of fabrics in these four classes.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Sleep Clinics in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Have you been experiencing sleep deprivation lately? Don't worry, there are some of the best sleep clinics in the city ready to help you in improving your sleep quality.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Weight Loss Centers in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Have been planning to lose some weight and maintain a healthier lifestyle? There are three best weight loss centers in the city that will help you reach your goals. Get ready to start a new life and get your ideal body!Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Entertainment Companies in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Looking for the best entertainer or performer for your upcoming event? You can find them at these top three entertainment companies in the city to make your guests entertained and create a successful event.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Museum of Natural Science presents Treasures in Gold and Jade, opens September 17

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Museum of Natural Science presents Treasures in Gold & Jade: Masterworks from Taiwan. Opening on September 17, the exhibition features the works of two of Taiwan's premier artists: Huang Fu Shou and Wu Ching.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Museum of Natural Science presents Ramses the Great & The Gold Of the Pharaoh in November

HOUSTON, TX - This November, the Houston Museum of Natural Science will open its world premiere of Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs. HMNS is in partnership with the Supreme Council of Antiquities of the Arab Republic of Egypt and produced in a joint venture by Cityneon and World Heritage Exhibitions.Read full story
Houston, TX

3 recommended restaurants that require reservations in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - When you want to make a reservation, you should choose the best restaurant so you can have a good meal with your family or friends. Below are three recommended restaurants that require reservations in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Juice Bars in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Need something cold and healthy for cooling off on a hot summer day? Take a juice break to revitalize your body with a fresh combination of fruits or veggies. Here are 3 top juice bars in the city.Read full story
Sugar Land, TX

Three top-rated brunch spots in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TX - When it's too late to call it breakfast but too early for lunch, there's always brunch as the best of both worlds. Sugar Land got your back! Explore the four top-rated brunch spots to go to satisfy your tastebuds.Read full story
Texas State

Best coffeehouses you don't want to miss in Fort Bend County, Texas

HOUSTON, TX — One can't mention Texas and exclude Houston as well as its counties. Fort Bend County is among them, providing plenty of places to visit including some of the best coffeehouses around.Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

10 Fun DIY Activities in Houston

Houston, TX - It might be a good idea to fill your weekend with enjoying craft and Do It Yourself activities. By doing this, you can learn something new and even bring back your hard work as a souvenir.Read full story
Houston, TX

4 Awesome Local Home Design Stores in Houston

Houston, TX - There are a wide range of local home design stores in Houston. To fit your aesthetic design, you can find the right décor piece, furniture style, or lighting fixture from these local stores. Here is a list of Houston’s local home design stores.Read full story
Houston, TX

3 Brilliant Interior Designers in Houston to Plan Your Dream Spaces

Houston, TX - Hiring interior designers and making your dream spaces into reality is an exciting thing to do. But finding the one with the right style that suits your taste can be a challenge. Below are three wonderful interior designers that might be just right to create your dream spaces.Read full story
Houston, TX

How to Turn Your Garden into Butterly Haven

HOUSTON, TX—Different kinds of butterflies such as monarchs and swallowtails can be seen regularly in Houston. If you like them and want to invite them to your garden, you can just make your own butterfly garden.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy