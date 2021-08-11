Things to Know Before Getting Inked for the first time

Sherman Yang/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—If you want to get a tattoo, you can find numerous licensed tattoo studios with skillful artists that will suit your need here in Houston. The question is, are you really ready to have a tattoo? Here are some things to consider before you get one.

1. The Meaning, Size, and Location of the Tattoo

The meaning of your tattoo is very important. If you have a strong reason to have a tattoo, the tattoo will be very meaningful to you. Having a clear reason also helps the tattoo artist to understand your motivation, and eventually helps him/her to get the art just right.

You need to consider the size of the tattoo because the larger it is, the more time, ink, and detail you’re going to need. If your design is intricate, it will be hard to fit into a tiny area.

The location you choose may limit the size of your tattoo. Other than that, if you decide to have a tattoo that is out in the open, you may want to consider how your family, friends, colleagues, and employers think about you.

2. Cost

A tattoo’s cost depends on the size, complexity of the design, and demand for the artist who is creating it. Remember, when you’re getting a tattoo, you’re paying for the artist’s time. Some artists will charge you by the hour, especially for large, complex pieces because it may take a long time to finish. Ask your artist for a time estimate before you get your skin inked.

3. Pain Tolerance

No matter how pain tolerant you are, getting a tattoo will still hurt, even if you have your skin numbed. Here are some points you might want to consider regarding pain.

· Any areas over the bone will hurt the most

· You will feel less pain in areas with more fat and muscle

· As you heal, the hidden tattoos will hurt more since they need to be covered

