The humanitarian couple from Fort Worth

HOUSTON, TX — There are no shortages of good folks living around us. Those who do good to the community need their stories told to inspire more people. Take a look at George and Edith Crittenden’s story.

The couple has been married for more than half a century, lives in Fort Worth, and has been doing noble actions for years.

It all started when a Salvation Army major asked them to visit a nearby nursing home, Watson’s Memorial Rest Home. That very day changed the trajectory of their calling.

After their first visit to the nursing home, people started to gain the attention of the couple and asked them whether they could visit other nursing homes as well.

The idea of these visits is to reach out to those who have been forgotten, people who do not get visits from their families and friends as much as they used to.

For decades, they have been visiting nursing homes and spending hours listening, talking, and sharing God’s love with everyone at the nursing homes.

A sergeant with the Salvation Army, Karen Bilbrey, was sure that the couple exhausted at least 80 percent of their car mileage to visit these forgotten people in need.

Before the pandemic, Edith and George would regularly visit 24 nursing homes. Even though visits to the nursing homes are out of the option right now, that won’t stop the couple from doing good.

They prepare goody bags, drop them off, and let activity directors of each nursing home distribute them to the residents.

The couple does not plan on retiring soon for they will keep doing what they have been doing for 25 years: spreading the love by reaching out to the less fortunate and helping those in need.

