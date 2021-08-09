Houston Advanced Research Center launches RESIN, an interactive climate modeling portal

HOUSTON, TX — Houston-based non-profit research hub Houston Advanced Research Center recently launched an interactive climate modeling portal named Resilience Science Information Network or RESIN. This platform will deliver information to communities along the Upper Texas Gulf coast on impacts of climate change and how it will affect their daily lives, based on key environmental indicators such as temperature, heat, and precipitation in a nine-county area.

The RESIN portal provides data, information, and guidance to the forefront of decision. It also provides a foundation for Community-Based Climate Resilience planning. Drs. Katharine Hayhoe and Anne Stoner of ATMOS Research and Consulting produced the RESIN climate indicators, utilizing future climate projections and historical observations.

A holistic comprehension of social, economic and environmental impacts is required for arrangement of climate-change related impacts, to plan for resilience and adaptation.

According to Houston Advanced Research Center or HARC, communities all over the world are currently confronting impacts related to climate change. Increased frequency and intensity of storm events and drought periods, rising temperatures, as well as sea level rise are some of the most prominent impacts.

Upper Texas Gulf Coast is especially susceptible to climate-change related coastal impacts namely sea level rise and high tide flooding. Interrelated risks to critical infrastructure, social vulnerability, and natural habitat are escalated as a result of these hazards from climate change.

HARC Program Director Dr. Stephanie Glenn explained that climate resilience is the ability to prepare for, respond to, and subsequently bounce back from impacts as a result of climate change. Glenn also claimed that communities can better withstand different magnitudes of events and mitigate impacts by preparing for future hazards and risks that are connected to the changing climate.

Dr. Gavin Dillingham, HARC Program Director also stated that participation in resilient thinking from all levels of a community or region can strengthen adaption actions promoting resilience. In addition, Dillingham added that RESIN can help guide communities on potential adaptations or actions a community can take to mitigate a current or future impact of climate change.

To access RESIN Portal, click here. Fact sheets and a mapping narrative are available at www.harcresearch.org/RESIN.

For further information about the non-profit organization, contact HARC at (281) 364-6000 or visit www.HARCresearch.org.

