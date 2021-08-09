Houston Sawyer Yards wins Urban Land Institute’s 2021 Americas Awards for Excellence

Photo by Jack Potts

Houston, TX - Urban Land Institute’s 2021 Americas Awards for Excellence has chosen Sawyer Yards Houston as one of the twelve winners.

Located in Houston’s First Ward neighborhood, Sawyer Yard is a creative campus converted from Winter Street Studios, a 75,000 square foot warehouse. Sawyer Yard's physical location’s historical significance is mentioned in its submission for ULI’s awards.

The First Ward, founded in the 1800s, was originally home to Houstonians that worked for the railroads. To honor the neighborhood's history, Sawyer Yards developers did not tamper with its original structures but instead reclaimed them to maintain the originality of the building.

The developers, Western General, The Deal Company, and Lovett Commercial developed these spaces by repurposing the old industrial buildings. Including J5 Equities, these three companies are also the owners of Sawyer Yard.

Since its establishment in 2005, the campus now has more than 400 galleries and creative workspace along with distinct dining and entertainment venues designs in its area of over 55 acres.

Before Sawyer Yard, ULI had also taken notice of Houston Levy Park in the Upper Kirby neighborhood. The six-acre park won the People's Choice awards and the organization's global Urban Open Space in 2018.

First established in1979, the Urban Land Institute award program recognizes excellent efforts in developing the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.

10 of the winners this year are from the United States and two from Canada. The award winners, including Sawyer Yard, are now contestants for ULI Global Awards for Excellence to compete with projects from Asia and Europe. Global winner will be announced in October.

