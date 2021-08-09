Houstonians vote Houston Community College as one of top 3 colleges in Houston area

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Community College or HCC recently declared that it has been selected as one of the two finalists in the 2021 Best of the Best in Houston community choice awards by Houston Chronicle in the local university and college category. In this category, HCC shares the finalist spot with Rice University while University of Houston obtained the top title in the newspaper’s second annual award competition.

Delivered by Houston Chronicle, there are over 212,000 online votes that are cast across Houston and statewide in 11 Best of the Best in Houston categories. The categories include Health, Home and Finance, Kids and Education, Legal, People and Places, Services, Shopping, and Sports. Houstonians are allowed to vote from each category, choosing the ones they deem deserving of the award.

According to Jeni Heard, senior director of sales at the Houston Chronicle, the winners in this local university and college category were assessed and determined based on reader nominations and votes on https://chron.com.

Upon this achievement, HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado stated that HCC is honored that the community recognizes the community college as among the top three institutions of higher learning in the Houston area. Maldonado also claimed that this recognition is a testament to their achievement in living up to what HCC is all about; they are in the business of serving the community.

Madeline Burillo-Hopkins, vice chancellor of Workforce Instruction of HCC and president at HCC Southwest, also said that they are grateful for the vote of confidence from the Houston Chronicle readers and the community. According to her, despite the pandemic, the faculty and staff of HCC rolled up their sleeves to create innovative programming in HCC's continued commitment to providing quality education for the community.

This year, the Houston Community College System is celebrating 50 years of service to the greater Houston area. As one of the minority-serving institutions, HCC is a leading community college in the United States, providing associate degrees to minorities and educating international students. The college focuses on student success that has led to an enhancement in graduates of more than 12 percent each year.

Formed in 1971 under governance of Houston Independent School District, HCC is an open-admission, public institution of higher education providing a high-quality, affordable education for academic advancement, workforce training, career development, and lifelong learning to prepare individuals in their diverse communities for life and work in a global and technological society. HCC aims to equitably deliver relevant, high-quality education and training, ensuring success for all students, the community, economy and beyond.

To learn more about the Best of the Best in Houston community choice awards, visit https://www.chron.com/best/. Further information about Houston Community College is available at https://hcc.edu.

