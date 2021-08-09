Fusion Restaurants in Houston: Where to Go and What to Eat

Frank Zhang/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX– There are certain must-try fusion restaurants for those looking for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in a city as diverse as Houston. These restaurants combine flavors and cooking techniques from various culinary traditions.

Check out the following fusion restaurants in Houston to see what they're all about.

1. Bismillah Cafe

Incorporating taste from traditional Pakistani dishes with American-style burgers, Head Chef Inam Moghul at the cafe offers you quirky yet tasty fusion food. Another must-try menu item from Bismillah Cafe is the donut burger, a combination of a juicy beef patty sandwiched between two glazed donuts and served with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions.

Location: 5696 Hillcroft Street, Houston

2. Coreanos

Try some unique favorites from this self-proclaimed number one Mexican Korean food truck that offer you tasty Korean BBQ combined with the traditional flavor of Mexican cuisine. One is their hotdog, a wiener wrapped with bacon enhanced with caramelized kimchi and a special sauce. Or try Coreanos's Korean barbecue tacos or the Og burritos, that made with a marinated bulgogi, crispy fries, kimchi, pico de gallo, cabbage, cheese, and spicy mayo.

Location: 2306 Brazos St, Houston

3. U-Maki Sushi Burrito

Craving for sushi? You can enjoy a sushi burrito for Japanese-American fusion food at U-Maki Sushi Burrito. With the unique Japanese and Latin flavors, you will have a unique culinary experience from their made-to-order burritos. Try the Wild Cajun that features fried crawfish, snow crabs and is topped with crunchy tempura flakes. Or, if you want a big portion, you can go with the Fatboy, which includes salmon, tuna, and snow crab.

Location: 10111 Louetta Rd, Suite 600, Houston

