A simple guide to jazz spots in Houston

Jens Thekkeveettil/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - There are some spots in Houston where you can spend the night enjoying jazz. Here are three spots where you can enjoy jazz in Houston.

1. Cezanne

Cezanne is a listening room and is a famous jazz spot in Houston. It is located in the area of Montrose where you can listen to jazz music. It only opens from 9 p.m. to midnight for two sets each night, from Friday to Saturday. With a $10 charge, you can enjoy both music sets.

You can also get a drink and enjoy a limited dinner menu from The Black Lab in the lower level. Visit Cezanne around 8.30 p.m. to make sure you get a seat since the place is limited to only 40 people.

2. Martini Blu Jazz Café

Martini Blu Jazz Café offers you a blend of fine art, live music, crafty cocktails, and gourmet food. It is an option for those who want the true jazz aficionado. You can enjoy smooth jazz, classic jazz, swing, blues, and some zydeco throughout the week at the cafe.

Their menu offers various food such as crab cakes, charcuterie, snapper in a lemon butter sauce, southern fried catfish, and a Texas pecan pie for dessert.

3. The Ready Room in the Heights

The Ready Room in the Heights is a jazz club that offers different styles of music. The atmosphere is similar to the atmosphere in the past, which is dark and rich.

You can also visit the stained wood built-in and bar which offers you different types of absinthe, specialty cocktails, and a large collection of wines. This place is a combination of music and libations.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.