Enjoy afternoon tea in these 5 Houston tea places

Loverna Journey/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston has no shortage of tea places you can visit to have a good time with friends and family. Below is the list of 5 places where you can have afternoon tea in Houston. Since the places require reservations, remember to call before planning your visit.

1. Kiran's Restaurant

Kiran's Restaurant serves tea on Friday and Saturday started from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It serves English afternoon tea with samosas completed with masala chai. In addition, it also has classical finger sandwiches Indian-inspired.

2. McHugh Tea Room

McHugh Tea Room is a place that offers you 60 organic all over the world. You can make a reservation for afternoon tea on Monday through Saturday at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The reservations are at least noonday before you visit.

3. St. Regis Houston

St. Regis Houston offers you afternoon tea on Friday and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It opened in 1982 and has since been recognized for its quality and details along with the service. It also offers a kids’ menu which included petite PB&Js, ham and cheese, and turkey and Swiss sandwiches.

4. Galleria-area Hotel Granduca

Galleria-area Hotel Granduca serves you English tea combined with a little Italian touch. You can make a reservation between 2 and 4 p.m in this place. and it opens every day. It can serve you with a glass of prosecco continued with an assortment of savory bites. It also offers kids’ menu with the Granduca Bunny Tea.

5. Bistro Menil

Bistro Menil serves you a glass of champagne to start the tea service. You make a reservation start from Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. The reservation is at least 24 hours before your trip.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.