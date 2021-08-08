5 soul food stops in Houston, TX

Sam Moqadam/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Soul food can be enjoyed with family and friends - or with anyone with a little soul. There are a lot of options in Texas and right here in Houston. Take your pick and enjoy!

Lucille’s

Lucille’s is established in 2012 at 5512 La Branch St. Houston, TX 77004, Museum District. It is built as a tribute to Lucille B. Smith, the great grandmother of the owners, Chris and Ben Williams. This restaurant serves fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles.

Soul Food Vegan

Soul Food Vegan is a restaurant located at 2901 Emancipation Ave., Houston, TX 77004, Third Ward which is built in 2015. This restaurant serves savory soul food with a nutritional twist. It is also visited by vegans, vegetarians, and carnivores. You can choose to eat the jackfruit rib platter, dirty rice and boudin balls.

Alfreda’s Soul Food

Alfreda’s Soul Food is located at 5101 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77004, Museum District. This restaurant serves traditional soul food favourites. You can eat it for your breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Gus’s Fried Chicken World Famous

Gus’s Fried Chicken World Famous which is located at 1815 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007, Rice Military is a franchise with many winning awards. It is started in a small community in Mason, Tennessee. It serves hot and spicy fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, fried okra, and even a sweet slice of pecan pie.

Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris

Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris which is located at 10852 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77042, Briarforest / Westchase serves you with now crabs, shrimp, and crawfish topped with your choice of eight garlic herb butter. It is inspired by tasty Louisiana and Houston cuisine.

