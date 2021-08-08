Europeana/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—People enjoy artists’ works in the museum, exhibition, and other places which present the selected works. They can go to many places to enjoy the artwork. Below is the list of 5 underground art round-up destinations in Houston, TX:

Seismique

Seismique is a technological art museum, which is located at 2306 Highway 6 S. Houston, TX 77077. It contains 40 rooms and galleries. This art museum supports the local artists by providing space for the local art community. The community also creates their unique vision. Seismique also provides workshops for students related to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math)

Color Factory

Color Factory is a place which is located at 3303 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098. As it can be guessed from its name, it gives experiences with color pallet. It was launched in San Francisco in 2017 by a team consisting of creatives and artists. They launched NYC in SoHo’s Hudson Square in August 2018. After that, in Houston’s Upper Kirby, Color Factory is established in October 2019.

Houston Graffiti Park

Houston Graffiti Park is a park located at 2102 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003. It is a natural outdoors gallery that provides a place for hosting events such as for photoshoots, music videos, and mural festivals. One of the events which are held in this place is the Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market.

The Hardy & Nance Studios

The Hardy & Nance Studios is a place located at 902 Hardy St, Houston, TX 77020 and established by Donald Tucker. Kelley Devine, RobinWood, Patrick Medrano, and Matt Messinger were several artists who had been hosted by this place.

Saint Arnold’s Brewery

Saint Arnold’s Brewery is a brewery located at 2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020. The beginning of this place being the center of art is the Hue Mural Festival, curated by Gonzo247. There are two buildings which are full of colossal-sized painted walls. You can take pictures there to know the sensations with wild animals and creatures.

