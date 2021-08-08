3 best restaurants to visit in Galveston, Texas

Jay Wennington/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Houston is famous for its variety of foods and beverages. However, you can't forget to mention Galveston, a county that's only 50 minutes away and full of hidden gems.

Located on the Gulf Coast, Galveston is full of flavorful and unique restaurants. Whether you're a visitor looking for the best eatery around or a resident searching for new places and menus, here's a list of Galveston's best restaurants.

- Yamato Japanese Restaurant

Claimed as a one of a kind, family-style dining experience, Yamato Restaurant has been around on the island of Galveston for more than 30 years. This Japanese eatery is family owned and operated, bringing a warm, welcoming atmosphere which will certainly make you feel at home.

Yamato serves a variety of Japanese foods and beverages, ranging from Beef Tataki to Jalapeno Pesto Snapper sushi. Come by to savor their signature sushi dishes that are artfully blended with daily hand-picked fruits and vegetables.

- Number 13

As an upscale steakhouse located in stunning Pelican Rest Marina, Number 13 is a perfect place to celebrate your special day, romantic night or a night out with your family and friends. Their team of culinary artisans pay careful attention to the ingredients they use in every dish, ensuring their qualities.

With its terrace seating and sweeping views of the water, customers are treated to upscale surroundings that maintain an air of warmth and welcome to dine with friends and family. They're also providing gift cards and establishing dress codes.

You surely don't want to miss Number 13's steak chowder, Oyster Rockefeller, and seared tuna, complete with their great selection of wines and cocktails.

Location: 7809 Broadway St, Galveston, TX

- Gaido's

With a big blue crab as the restaurant's earmark, this venue is a must-visit. Since 1911, San Giacinto Gaido's has been the landmark in Galveston where the freshest seafood around distributed from local fishermen and all around the world is served.

Gaido's has always been serious about their ingredients. They always peel their Gulf shrimps, shuck their bay oysters and fillet their fresh fishes by hand, ensuring the quality of each serving.

All sauces, seasonings, salad dressings and desserts are house-made, with a mix of traditional southern deep-frying, Southwest open-flame grilling and rich Creole flavors.

From presidents to famous figures like Alfred Hitchcock, Gaido's has been consistently providing excellent and fresh experiences and is claimed as the true Coastal Classic.

Location: 3700 Seawall Blvd Galveston, TX 77550

