Great cafes you don't want to miss in Houston

Rob Sarmiento/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - A cup of coffee is always a good choice in Houston. Whether you're on your way to work or getting off the subway train in the evening, stopping by at amicable, warm cafes is never a bad decision.

This large city offers a variety of coffeehouses, ranging from Houston's best craft cafe to a unique coffeehouse using Siphon method. Here are some of the best cafes that will indulge your palate in Houston.

Revival Market

This cafe was established by two business partners, Ryan Pera and Morgan Weber, several years ago in the Heights neighborhood. As a craft butcher shop and cafe, Revival Market boasts everything; from produce and dairy to full-service coffee drinks and artisan breads served daily.

All of the ingredients served at this place including their coffee beans, housemade bacon, and seasonal vegetables have been thoughtfully grown, raised and procured. Revival believes in serving sustainable, satisfying food.

Don’t want to dine-in? Worry not, Revival provides a variety of made-to-order items that can be purchased to-go.

Location: 5500 Heights Boulevard

Southside Espresso

Take a sip of your coffee and grab a tasteful pastry at this small, cozy coffeehouse and wine bar located in the heart of the Montrose area. This craft coffee and wine bar was first unveiled in 2012 by Sean and Michelle Marshall.

Serving freshly roasted coffee beans from their local sister company Fusion Beans Coffee Roastery as well as other noteworthy coffee roasters around the nation, the shop is open daily providing ample outlets, relaxed ambiance and of course, free WiFi.

A great selection of craft beers and wines is also on offer. From local pastries delivered every morning to other great light bites, make sure to stop in and enjoy their best items.

Location: 904 Westheimer Road, Suite C

Siphon Coffee

Siphon Coffee is different from the other coffee shops. Yes, this coffeehouse uses the unique Siphon method utilizing halogen burners to create a perfect cup that highlights the tastes of their favorite coffee beans from select roasters across the nation.

This Montrose’s gem delivers a slow-brewed cup of joe made by a brewing technique perfected over 160 years ago. Siphon boasts their quality ingredients, from milk and cream provided by Mill-King Dairy to fresh breads delivered daily from Slow Dough Bread Co. straight out of their bakery. Stop by and enjoy their house-made baked goods and small bites including tacos, empanadas, and croissants.

Location: 701 W Alabama Street

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.