5 Free Beautiful Spots to Visit in Houston

Houston, TX - There are countless things to do in Houston, from watching sport games, hiking or biking to visiting historic sites and museums. It’s also possible for you to enjoy your weekend outside without having to spend money. Here are 5 of them:

1. Armand Bayou Paddling Trail

Kayaking on the Clear Lake through the Armand Bayou Paddling Trail will bring you to be surrounded by coastal woods. You can find many wildlife such as egrets, ospreys, pelicans, and alligators.

2. Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Visit this Hindu temple that is a symbol for the diversity in Houston. The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir also has a great architectural structure with its arches made of Turkish limestone and traditional Indian techniques. This temple is open to visitors with some rules that need to be followed.

3. The Heritage Society

The only interactive outdoor museum in Houston, the Heritage Society gives a look to Space City in its founding days. This museum also has 9 historic structures, which you can see by walking toward the west of downtown Houston. The 1891 St. John Church and some homes dating back to the 1820's is included in the list.

4. Memorial Park

The largest urban park in Texas, Memorial Park is popular for its 3-mile trail that covers a tennis complex around pine and oak woodlands and an 18-hole-golf course. Besides, there are some biking trails that provide beautiful views along the way.

5. The Menil Collection

There is a wide range of art pieces at the Menil Collection, including rare historical antiquities from around the world. You can find Byzantine and Medieval art, along with other notable art pieces from the exhibitions hosted by the Menil Collection, such as Picasso and Andy Warhol.

