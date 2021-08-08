Three must-do activities in Houston's Asiatown

Diego Marin/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Houston's Asiatown was first established on the Downtown eastside before moving to Southwest Houston in the 1980s and 1990s. As an epitome of culture, this place is a home to its community that offers a wide range of restaurants and shops, among other things to do.

Let's have a look at the list of things to do in Asiatown below.

1. Explore Asian Cuisine

You can find a lot of options for authentic Asian foods in this Chinatown. Starting from Peking duck at Peking Cuisine or Arco Seafood, dim sum at Fung's Kitchen or Golden Dim Sum, bone marrow pho at Pho Binh, to soup dumplings at Fu Fu Café.

To get a taste of Malaysian food, Banana Leaf and Mamak is the right choice. While for Pakistani blend, you can visit Bismillah Cafe for firecracker wings made with ten spices. For the sweet, there are Class 502 with Thai-style rolled ice cream, Nu Café with Taiwanese ribbon ice, and unique cakes, desserts, and cookies at 85C Bakery Café and Six Ping Bakery.

2. Sing at Yes KTV

This karaoke bar offers private rooms with more than 10,000 songs in English, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Thai, along with a BYOB karaoke club. The largest room is for up to 24 people, while the smaller rooms are for eight people or less. You can also order Chinese food and non-alcoholic drinks at the bar.

3. Reflexology Massage

Going down to Bellaire Boulevard, you can find a line of places offering reflexology. They provide excellent service for an hour of foot massage that will only cost $20, and for a whole body will be around $40 to $60. Soul Inn Reflexology, Oasis Massage & Salon, or Lucky Feet can be your choice to try.

