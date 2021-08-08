Minute Maid Park, A Sports Center in Houston, TX

Ty Welch/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Minute Maid Park is a sports center in Houston and is the home of the Astros, a Houston Major League Baseball team. It is a baseball stadium that has natural grass surface and classic architecture. The roof of Minute Maid Park is 242-foot high and the stadium holds the record for having more than 3,000,000 fans in the 2000 season.

The tickets for all the Astros home games are available online which you can buy using the MLB Ballpark app. The first game held in this ballpark was in 2000 when the Houston Astros met the New York Yankees and came up with a 6-5 win against the Yankees.

Minute Maid Park is located at 501 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002, near the George R. Brown Convention Center. Congress Avenue is north of the stadium, Crawford Street is in the west, Texas Avenue in the south, and Hamilton Street in the east of this ballpark. It has a total of 41,000 total seats, with a gross square footage of 28.97 acres. The total square footage is 1,263,240 square feet and the height of this ballpark is 93 feet.

Aside from being a stadium, Minute Maid Park can also host up to seven big events at once. The ballpark can also be used to host smaller events.

Some of the events that were celebrated in Minute Maid Park are as follows:

The former President of the United States, George Bush, celebrated his 80th on the field of Minute Maid Park.

Rachel Ray hosted wedding ceremonies and receptions for people who were impacted by Hurricane Ike.

Emirates Airlines held a party at the park and they became a host for the live Angus and horse auction.

An anonymous A-list actress celebrated her birthday at the park as well

