Top 6 pizzas that you can eat in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TX - From the thin crusts to the deep dish, discovering the best pizza in town is one of the joys of pizza lovers. Below is the list of the top 6 pizzas that to enjoy in Houston, TX.

The Tasting Room

The tasting room is located at 818 Town and Country Blvd., Ste. 100 around the City Centre. You can enjoy classic combinations like the prosciutto and arugula, arrabbiata with capicola, pepperoni, and Italian sausage. You can also find a three-course meal with the perfect sommelier pairings.

Star Pizza

Star Pizza is located at 77 Harvard Street and has been making the mighty slices since 1976. It is crowded because of the reliability and quality of its ingredients. Some of its most popular menus are the Joe and the Starburst Deluxe.

Coltivare Pizza & Garden

Coltivare Pizza & Garden, located at 3320 White Oak Drive, serves you pizzas with unique toppings like gulf oysters, pancetta, butternut squash, and anchovies. You can enjoy the Italian/American dishes from Ryan Pera and Morgan Weber in this place.

Gotham Pizza

Gotham Pizza is located at 2204 Louisiana Street and it serves you with New York-style pizza covered with fresh materials. There are many varieties of toppings to try during its operational hours, from Greek pizza to a Philly cheesesteak pizza.

Frank’s Pizza

Frank's Pizza, located at 417 Travis Street, is open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can check the Supreme style pizza with its hearty sausage, fresh green peppers, spicy pepperoni, and mushrooms topping, paired with a bottle of St. Arnold's.

Brother’s Pizzeria

Brother's pizzeria is a family-owned pizzeria that is located in multiple locations. Houston people call it the most authentic New York-style pizza in the City of Bayou. The pizza contains fresh ingredients that will not disappoint you.

