Lancaster Hotel and JW Marriott Houston Art Space

Vlad Busuioc/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Lancaster Hotel and JW Marriott Houston Hotel offer guests the uniqueness of art inside the hotel building. Staying in a hotel does not mean you cannot have an artistic experience. If you have a plan for staying in the Houston hotel, you can find it not only as a hotel but also as a museum.

The Lancaster Hotel, built in 1926, is located in the Theater District of Houston. There was a renovation in this hotel due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. After that, this hotel has a focus on art showed by 200 contemporary pieces by Texas artists in this hotel after the renovation. Some names of the artists are ay Shinn, Mark Flood, Terrell James, Trenton Doyle Hancock, Aaron Parazette, and Margo Sawyer. The displays get appreciation from the hotel guests. This hotel also has Art Guide which can be used by the guests to explore the art experience.

The building of JW Marriott Hotel is built in 1910 but it is renovated in 2014. The guest room in this hotel is elegantly furnished with the addition of Netflix streaming access, glamourous sculpted bathtubs, and Nespresso coffee makers. This hotel achieved Classic Luxury Hotel of the Year in 2018 and 2019. The artworks in JW Marriott Hotel are worth up to 3 million dollars. They are displayed in public and private spaces and galleries; they show the works of many Texan artists. There is a book about the curated art program which shows the highlight of the artists.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.