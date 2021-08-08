Stay downtown in Houston at the Lancaster Hotel

Boxed Water Is Better/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The Lancaster Hotel, established in 1926, is located at 701 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas 77002, Houston’s Theater District.

The hotel is well-known for its hospitality throughout history. It is also a popular venue for vaudeville performers in the past time until today's big performers on stage.

The Lancaster Hotel had been renovated due to the destruction of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The renovation result shows classic elegance and art deco combination, evidence of the expert work of Joseph Finger, also known for designing Houston’s City Hall.

The hotel also features 200 contemporary artwork collections by artists from Texas, such as fine arts by Donald Judd, Mark Flood, James Surls, and Gael Stack.

Upon arrival at the hotel, an appreciative glass of champagne in the lobby will give you a bubbly welcome while a bellhop tends your bags and belongings.

The guestrooms are adorned with a classic, authentic, and elegant design. It is equipped with bedding from Frette and BVLGARI bath products. You can also enjoy the in-room snack bar.

There are several types of guestrooms in Lancaster Hotel, from the petite king guestroom to the deluxe penthouse king guestroom.

For suites, there are four types to pick from. They are the artist suites, the producer’s two-bedroom suite, the playwright penthouse suite, and the director’s penthouse suite.

The restaurant, Cultivated F+B, serves tempting seafood and crab cakes. You can also find deviled egg collection for your brunch, lunch, or dinner. There is also a walk-up espresso bar next to the lobby where you can go in the morning.

The special offers in The Lancaster Hotel include the reservation for arts & culture, essential workers, staycation, romance, and Astros game day. For reservation, contact (800) 231 0336.

