Five places that can serve you hot chocolate in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Hot chocolate is a drink that brings you cozy warmness and instant happiness. Enjoy the fragrant steam and rich taste of the cocoa on these five most recommended places to get hot chocolate in Houston.

Brasserie du Parc

Brasserie du Parc serves you hot chocolate that is perfect to be paired with its crepes like the ones in an authentic French brasserie. You can also find French dishes such as risotto, steak frites, and crêpes. It is opened by Philippe Veripand, a master chef from French, at 1440 Lamar, Houston, TX 77010. You can also contact the restaurant on 832-879-2802.

Xochi

Xochi is located at 1777 Walker Street, Houston, TX 77010 and it serves the Hugo Ortega’s Chocolate Caliente, a pitcher of hot Oaxacan chocolate, and a dash of vanilla, sugar, and cinnamon. The cacao beans are imported from Mexico and then roasted in a griddle called a comal. You can also contact the restaurant on 713-400-3330.

Boomtown Coffee

Boomtown Coffee is located at 300 Main St Houston, TX 77002. It is a serious coffee shop that serves you hot chocolate and also adult drinks with alcohol. You can also contact the coffee shop on (281) 846-6995.

Bar Bardot

Bar Bardot that is located at 1070 Dallas Street serves you a boozy hot chocolate beverage that keeps you warm inside out, especially when the wintertime comes.

Niko Niko’s

Enjoy the goodness of chocolate as a Greek staple at Niko Niko’s. Located at 301 Milam Street Houston, TX 77002, enjoy the combination of steamed milk and chocolate plus whipped cream on top for dine-in or takeaway. You can also call the restaurant on 713-528-4976.

