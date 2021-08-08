Three places to Shop for Pride in Houston

Daniel james/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Although it has already been two months after Pride month, it's never too late to upgrade your Pride collection and celebrate it every day!

We have compiled the top following three spots in Houston to Shop for Pride:

Spencer's at the Galleria

Houston Galleria, 5135 W Alabama St Suite 6010d, Houston, TX 77056

At Spencer's, life is a party. You can get party necessities from an extensive range of colors to off-color or even everything in between. This is a perfect place if you're into pop culture, funky accessories, graphics tees, unique jewelry, and most-wanted apparel.

They also offer an adult section with a diverse selection that you can explore to tone up the party even more.

"Store is awesome. All the pop culture you could want. Tons of novelty items, clothing, hats and accessories." - Sam Boone via Google Review.

Buffalo Exchange

2901 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098

If you love the idea of supporting the local stores where you can buy/sell/trade new and recycled clothes to reduce fabric waste, find Buffalo Exchange that offers the most beneficial place for its customers to shop.

There's always something for everyone. We suggest you bring your own bag because you can choose a charity to donate the money that would've otherwise be spent on the bags.

"I love this store! Every time I go inside there's something new and exciting. There always seems to be some sale, the clothes are always great, and the staff is very friendly." - Erica B via Yelp.

Space Montrose

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

Are you thinking of giving a friend or family a thoughtful Pride gift? This is the right spot for you. From mugs, relaxing scented candles, exquisite jewelry, cards to stationery — this place has got you covered.

"If you are looking for a hostess/host gift, a birthday gift or just something cute for yourself, Space Montrose is the place to go!" - Brittney D via Yelp

