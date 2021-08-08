Three dog-friendly patios in the Houston metro area

Sara Sadeghloo/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - When the weather is nice and bright, it's the perfect time to go outside and enjoy the warm sunlight with your family or friends — even your four-legged buddies. Here we have prepared three patios in Houston where you don't have to worry about bringing your dog to restaurants.

1) Bakkhus Taverna

605 6th Street Kemah, TX 77565

This modest Greek family-style restaurant welcomes you and your family with a southern twist and its Greek and American fare. Try their Greek classics such as Moussaka, potato and eggplant layers with seasoned ground beef, fresh herbs, and Greek spices topped with a cheesy bechamel sauce and served with fresh bread. They also serve kinds of burgers, sandwiches, and pasta, as well as a kids menu! Right in the middle of Kemah, you will find a patio area for dogs.

2) Pier 21

2100 Harborside Dr, Galveston TX 77550

Pier 21 is an area of pet-friendly restaurants with patios to enjoy Galveston's historic working harbor, views such as cruise ships, harbor tours, shrimp boats, tug boats - even dolphins jumping out of the water, and other marine wildlife sightings.

Visit Willie G's for fresh fish specialties or signature G's burger with avocado, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & red onion. Fisherman's Wharf also serves po-boys sandwiches or Galveston's favorite, shrimp kisses; shrimp stuffed with jalapeno Jack cheese wrapped in bacon & fried.

3) Live Oak Grill

12935 Dairy Ashford Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478

For more southern, country-style comfort food, you can eat while relax or get your work done at their breezy patio area. The outdoor seating is placed near a playground in an open space, making your day well spent! They serve fish taco, classic burgers with fries, nachos, and refreshing frozen drinks. They have an extensive selection of beers, from popular domestics to imports to local brews as well.

