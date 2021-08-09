Five local best buys in Houston

Cam Morin/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — When it comes to shopping in Houston, you will never run out of places to get the finest items on your wishlist. Whether it's for yourself or your loved ones, we have prepared five local shops that will give you the best shopping deals in Houston.

Hamilton Shirts

5700 Richmond Ave. Houston, TX 77057

If you're into a casual and sleek look, go for Hamilton Shirts. The store is family-owned since 1883 who specializes in shirts with the highest quality. They are made and measured by order with hand-cut from double-ply Italian and Swiss fabrics. The shirts are made in-store by trained specialists with years of experience with the company.

Pinto Ranch

1717 Post Oak Blvd. Houston, TX 77056

This place is claimed as the expert in western fashion with its prominent handmade goods and cowboy boots. From clothing, high-quality and exclusive boots, exquisite handmade jewelry, and even saddles, you can get them all here.

Rye51

2800 Kirby, Ste. B124 Houston, TX 77098

Another casual option for luxury menswear is Rye51. Their small batch gives you their modest yet timeless collections. Next door, Rye51 has a sister shop named Q Custom Clothier, a hand-tailored garment that offers high-end shirts and suits created from hundreds of fabric options.

Sloan/Hall

2620 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77098

You should never miss gift shops in Houston, especially the Sloan/Hall that offers an extensive selection of gift cards, footwear collections, toiletries, and decorative housewares. Discover custom jewelry to complement your pretty look even more. To spice it up, head to the perfume sections, and you'll find brands such as Molton Brown, Ulrich Lang New York and other designers.

Spec's

2410 Smith St. Houston, TX 77006-2398

As Texas' largest provider of wines, spirits, beers, liqueurs, cigars, and fine gourmet foods, Spec's is ready to give you a shopping experience on another level. Make sure to fill your tummy at the deli. They offer deli meats, pates, domestic and imported cheeses, fresh caviar, and a complete selection of smoked fish and salmon.

