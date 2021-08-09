Visit these 4 children's boutiques in Houston

Jordan Nix/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Choosing gifts can be a hard decision to make, especially when it comes to those who are way younger than you. Whether it's a birthday gift for your little siblings, cousins, or your friend's children. Here we have collected four children's boutiques in Houston that will guide you to choose easier.

Mint Baby & Kids

1121 Uptown Park Blvd Houston, TX 77056

Located in the trendy Uptown Park shopping center, Mint features exclusive brands and exceptional products. This luxury boutique specializing in children’s clothing, artwork, furniture, and gifts for chic parents and children in over 200 brands to explore, including Fendi, Young Versace, and many more.

Bering's Hardware

3900 Bissonnet St Houston, TX 77005

Bering's quality products have been started in 1940 and specialize in home essentials, from rare hardware to exquisite gifts and children's clothing. The store has everything for your kitchen, the yard, customized stationery. You can also go through its extensive personalized collection of coasters and cocktail napkins, to an elegant party, graduation, wedding, and shower invitation.

Sweet Bambini

14072 Memorial Dr Houston, TX 77079

This local women-owned store known for its designer children's apparel and gift, Sweet Bambini is located in the center at the corner of Kirkwood Road and Memorial Drive. With its popular mix of looks for boys and girls, as well as creative toys and souvenirs.

Their accessories stocks vary, including lunch boxes, pillows, hooded towels, bows, backpacks, and blankets.

Itsy Bitsy Boutique

2813 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77098

This is a go-to shop for unique products, unlike other local kid boutiques. You will mostly find stocks of layette, gifts, and eye-catching children’s clothing from size newborn to size eight in girls and size six in boys.

To add more colors and a bright ambiance, you can enjoy an inviting space filled with well-edited displays and nursery-ready decorations. It features clothes by Pink Chicken, Prodoh Kids, even with luxury looks such as Luli & Me, Cuclie, and Elephantito.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.