Recommended Ink Parlors in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Tattoo is your identity. It tells the world who you are. Of course, you want to have the best tattoo artist and shop to get your skin inked. Here, you will find three tattoo shops with great artists and professional services in Houston.

1. Virtue Tattoo

This shop led by Tim Gooding offers both piercing and tattooing services. Since it first opened in 2010 until now, Virtue Tattoo has been popular not only for talented artists but also for its high standards of hygiene. All styles, including American traditional, realism, Japanese, and lettering are available here at 11611 W Airport Blvd, Meadows Place, Houston, TX 77477. The fact that this shop has won many awards as the best tattoo studio and piercing shop in Houston will shake any doubts to have your skin inked here.

2. 3rd Generation Ink

First opened in 1940, this family-owned business by Bob Shaw is one of the oldest tattoo shops in America. Located at 126 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007, this shop offers many kinds of tattoo styles, including traditional, Japanese, New School, and Blackwork. The artists’ incredible skills and great service provided by the shop have put 3rd Generation Ink in the Tattoo Hall of Fame Induction.

3. Scorpion Studios Tattoo

With their talented licensed artists and up-to-date tools, Scorpion Studios Tattoo offers a one-of-a-kind experience to clients. You can ask for an artistic consultation before you get your skin inked. Not sure what kind of style will suit you? Worry not. They have numerous selections of designs including traditional, modern, gothic, and Asian. You can find this tattoo shop at 1401 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006.

