Discovery Green Houston releases August events

HOUSTON, TX - Houston never runs out of fun activities. This August, Discovery Green holds new events from recycling, outdoor cinema, night market, to live concerts.

Recycling Saturdays

August 14 - August 28, 2021

11:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m.

Create a more eco-friendly environment whilst clearing up your home by supporting waste recycle. Bring your sorted paper, plastic, and aluminium to recycling stations provided by the City of Houston.

Bank of America Screen on the Green

August 21, 2021

8:00 p.m.

This is a free event for a perfect movie night out at Bank of America. People of all ages and their pets are welcomed here. Visitors are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets while keeping their distance from each other.

Flea by Night

August 21, 2021

Green Mountain Energy presents Flea by Night where Houstonians can support local shops at the park's green space. This is an open-air market featuring local artisans and small business owners selling vintage, handmade, recycled, repurposed, and local goods.

Discovery Green Downtown Neighbors’ Hangout

August 27, 2021

6:30 p.m.

Sit back and relax in the vibrant green space with friends and family. Enjoy the evening with beers courtesy of Saint Arnolds and music performance by Swimwear Department and Henry Invisible.

Visitors are allowed to bring picnic chairs and blankets, but no pets are allowed. The first 200 who register will get two free drink tickets! Book now by clicking here.

Friday Night Live

August 27, 2021

6.30 p.m.

Sing your heart out in the Friday Night Live series with different guest stars every weekend. This is another night to spend with Swimwear Department and Henry Invisible, a Houston-based band. They will bring you dance-punk tunes in the spirit of B-52s and Electric Six.

