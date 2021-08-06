Houston, TX

Alliantgroup held a summit to discuss methods for reducing the STEM knowledge gap

Marisol Gallagher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jd8tg_0bJow4Hu00

HOUSTON, TX – Alliantgroup, a Houston-based management and tax consulting firm, has organized an online summit event named "STEM Summit: Closing the Gap from Classroom to Industry" on the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM. The event was streamed live on LinkedIn Live on July 29.

The event aimed to integrate people across sectors, namely community members, educators, business leaders, and policymakers who focus on STEM, to discuss strategies to close the STEM gap in the United States.

Through an Elementary Science Teach Award, sponsored by Houston Independent School District (HISD) in this event, alliantgroup honored local teachers who are implementing innovative lesson plans that emphasize the importance and intrigue of science. The 2020 winner is Kirk Coppes from Ashford Elementary, and the 2021 winner is Whitnee Boston from Gregory Lincoln Education Center.

This is the third year of alliantgroup's partnership with HISD and is only one of many educational initiatives that the company is involved in as part of alliantgroup's efforts to promote the importance of STEM education.

Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup, explained that the incredible science teachers ensure that America is at the center of the next innovation revolution. Jadav claimed that it had blown him away to see what these educators are doing to stoke the flames of curiosity in their students. He added, "It's so inspiring to see and we will continue to do as much as we can to support teachers like these,"

The discourse on the round table focused on what the U.S. needs to do to catch up with the rest of the world regarding STEM. Founder of non-profit organization STEM New Orleans Dr. Calvin Mackie claimed that currently, the world is going through the fourth industrial revolution, which includes the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and many others.

Mackie emphasized the importance of tackling current challenges to unite everybody and make STEM more inclusive. He said, "We need to make sure that the resources the congressman talks about are applied equally to communities that otherwise have never had access."

Following Mackie's statements, Former Congressman Rick White highlighted cultural issues with the STEM gap. White claimed that hearing those great stories, approaches, the great teachers, and Mackie's program is very encouraging. However, White argued that somehow, they're not getting people into these jobs, and he continued to emphasize the importance of recognizing something from the culture that can help them do this.

White added, "A kid that picks up a football may want to be a football player but a kid that touches a computer does not necessarily want to be a STEM guy." He concluded that everybody needs to show that being a STEM person is not obsolete. Rather, it is a cool field of work.

