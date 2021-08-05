Five Venues for Your Next Team Building Events

ål nik/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Running out of ideas for your company’s team-building event? Worry not. Houston has many kinds of indoor and outdoor activities for teams of all sizes. If you plan to have a team-building event involving physical activities, here are some ideas to help you get started.

1. inSPIRE Rock Climbing Gym

Physical activity like rock climbing is a great way to get your team to believe in each other and work together. Your team will get professional guidance on indoor climbing and outdoor ropes courses from the instructors there.

2. Backyard Axe Throwing League

Axe throwing is a popular choice for team-building activity nowadays. Not only do they provide their own indoor venue, but Backyard Axe Throwing League can also bring the target to your outdoor venue. The professional instructors will teach you how to throw an ax and let you have a tournament afterward.

3. Flip N Fun Center

This trampoline park is an interesting place for your team-building activities. Dodgeball will be a fun game to play in the trampoline park. Other than that, you can also gain access to play laser tag, bumper cars, and an arcade.

4. Crazy Cat Escape Room

Learning new skills while solving puzzles? You can do it here. Crazy Cat Escape Room offers three themed rooms that can accommodate up to 10 people each. After completing your mission, you will have a quiz to make sure you really understand everything you’ve learned that day.

5. Tantrums

At Tantrums, you can build your team spirit by allowing them to release their rage. How? They will do it by breaking phones, computers, printers, dishes, TVs, and many other things. Don’t worry. Those things are on their way to the junkyard anyway. There are themed rooms available for personalized team-building events.

