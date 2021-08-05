Step up your barbecue game with these barbecue sauces

Luis Santoyo/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX— One of the best ways to enjoy summertime in Houston is definitely by having your barbecue party. Are you still searching for the best barbecue sauce to suit your taste? Check out this list of barbecue sauces and find your perfect match.

1. KC Masterpiece Barbecue Sauce

This kettle-cooked sauce has the perfect combination of onion, tomato, molasses, and spices. With rich layers of sweet, smoky flavor, it’s most likely the taste that you think of when you hear the word barbecue.

2. Arthur Bryant’s Original Barbeque Sauce

Now you can taste Kansas city’s Arthur Bryant’s delicious original sauce on your plate at home. With a hint of oak woods and hickory combined with a secret mix of spices, it is a perfect blend for you who likes thick and sweet Kansas BBQ style.

3. Lillie’s Q Gold Barbeque Sauces

Perfect match for chicken and pork, this tangy, mustard-based sauce is an authentic South Carolina barbeque recipe.

4. Bone Suckin’ Sauce Thicker Style

Sweetened with honey and molasses, this sauce is suitable for marinating and grilling either land or sea. The Thicker Style will make the irresistible flavor stick to your rib bones.

5. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q Original White Sauce

Its tangy peppery taste goes well with pork, poultry, seafood, and even wild game. You can use this multipurpose sauce to baste your chicken and turkey and complement your favorite salad and slaw.

6. Lillie’s Q Carolina Barbeque Sauce

Crafted to honor Western Carolina barbeque, this tomato-based vinegar forward sauce pairs well with pulled pork, brisket, and smoked chicken.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.