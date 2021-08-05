Seven movies that were filmed in Houston

Danny Feng/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Although it’s a long way from Hollywood, Houston has made its mark on the film industry. Many movies, blockbusters and classic indie films alike, were filmed here in H-town. Here’s the list of the shooting spots if you're planning on visiting them one day.

1. Terms of Endearment (1983) and Evening Star (1996)

Jack Nicholson and Shirley MacLaine’s characters live in the River Oaks neighborhood. Brennan’s of Houston made an appearance in the first movie while Tootsies appeared in the sequel.

2. Reality Bites (1994)

Starring Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, and Ethan Hawke, the movie about the struggle of four Houstonians in life took several scenes at Tranquility Park in Downtown and also 409 W Clay St. in North Montrose, which served as their house.

3. Armageddon (1998)

This disaster movie directed by Michael Bay features some scenes taken at Ellington Airport and Johnson Space Center. You can see Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck’s characters train as astronauts in Neutral Buoyancy Lab.

4. Rushmore (1998)

This comedy movie by Wes Anderson mainly takes place at St. John’s School, which serves as the fictional Rushmore Academy. North Shore High School, Lamar High School, and Hotel ZaZa also show up in the movie.

5. Puncture (2011)

Filmed entirely in Houston, this independent movie about two lawyers dealing with medical corruption features the Heights and Harris County Civil Courthouse. Char Bar on Travis Street and Irma’s Tex-Mex restaurant also made an appearance.

6. Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon (2011)

This blockbuster movie was partially shot at Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston. In the movie, the control center in Houston leads a mission to recover a crashed spaceship on the moon.

7. Boyhood (2014)

Filmed over the course of 12 years, this movie was shot by Richard Linklater, a Houston-born filmmaker. In this movie, you can see Minute Maid Park, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Miller Outdoor Theater, The Museum of Fine Arts, and the University of Houston.

