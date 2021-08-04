Houston's Beatles Tribute Band, The Fab5 August Gigs

Charanjeet Dhiman/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The Fab5, a Houston-based Beatles and 60s tribute band, has been rocking the stages since the 90s and will keep playing gigs in Houston this August.

The Beatles are one of those rock groups whose impact on music as well as pop culture is unusually powerful. Though the band has long since disbanded, countless tribute bands around the world dedicate their time to mimicking George, Paul, John, and Ringo.

The Fab5 are listed as “One of the Top 10 Tribute Bands” by The Houston Press and The Houston Chronicle. The band not only plays the Fab Four's music but also makes sure that people attending their show experience a Beatles live atmosphere.

Whether you are a Beatlemaniac or someone who desires great music as well as showmanship, you can most definitely enjoy a show from The Fab5. Here’s the list of their upcoming shows in August.

Moran Hotel City Centre

The Fab5 will play on August 7th this weekend at Moran Hotel City Centre located at 800 Sorella Ct Houston, TX 77024. The gig starts at 09:00 pm and you can bring everyone to the venue for there’s no age limit on the show.

Main Street Crossing

If you happen to be in the Tomball area on August 21st, you can head out to Main Street Crossing. The Fab5 hits the stage at 7:00 pm. Check out Main Street Crossing web for more information about the show.

House of Blues Houston

Located at 1204 Caroline St Houston, House of Blues Houston will host a Premier Beatles 60s Tribute on August 27th which features The Fab5 show. The tribute will kick off at 8:00 pm and all your family members are invited.

Charles Bender Performing Arts Center

The band will end their August gigs on the 28th at Charles Bender Performing Arts Center, 611 Higgins Street Humble, Texas. The show starts at 7:00 pm and just like their prior performances, there’s no age limit on this one as well.

