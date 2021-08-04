Houston hospitals dominate 2021-22 US Best Hospital national list

Houston Methodist Hospital Dunn Tower Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — The COVID-19 pandemic has not prevented hospitals from providing the best service to their patients, including in Houston. Houston hospitals and healthcare facilities dominate the 2021-2022 Best Hospitals national list, according to U.S. News & World Report.

One of the hospitals in Houston included in the list was the Houston Methodist, which climbed four spots from No. 20 to No. 16. Since 2009, the Houston Methodist has been included in the list five times.

In a press release, the President and CEO of the Houston Methodist, Dr. Marc L. Boom, MD says, “This is a tremendous achievement for our physicians and employees who dedicate themselves every day to our patients – especially now as we celebrate this news during another surge in the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, TIRR Memorial Hermann ranked number two among the top rehab hospitals and ranked first across Texas. In addition, the hospital also ranked in the top 10 of the specialist list.

Upon the announcement, Senior Vice President and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann, Rhonda Abbott, commented, “With our ranking improving this year, it confirms our focus on patient outcomes and the quality of care that we strive for with all of our patients in need of rehabilitation."

In the list of the top cancer hospitals in the United States, the University of Texas MD Anderson took the number one spot. While the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center came in at number 25, and the Houston Methodist ranked at number 23.

In addition, Menninger Clinic ranked 8th in the list of the top 10 best psychiatric care in the U.S., going up one spot compared to last year.

