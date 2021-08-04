Three Challenging Room Escape Games to Try in Houston

Zachary Keimig/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—Room escape games are mushrooming all over the states these days. Not familiar with the concept? Well, it’s a game where you and your team will choose a themed room, find clues, solve puzzles or codes, and complete the mission in order to escape the room in 60 minutes.

If you love solving mysteries, challenge yourself and try to find your way out of these escape rooms.

1. The Escape Game Houston

CityCentre

794 Sorella Court, Suite 127

Houston, TX 77024

Prepare your team to experience one of the immersive worlds and find lost gold in the Gold Rush room, recover a priceless work of art in The Heist room, or plan an escape route in the Prison Break room. The games are recommended for ages 13 and up. A paying adult, 18 or older, must participate with anyone that is 14 and under. You can bring any child that is age 4 and under for free.

2. Escape Hunt

125 W Gray St, Suite 100

Houston, TX 77019

Escape Hunt provides interesting themes for their escape rooms, such as Alice in Puzzleland, Mystery in the Mansion, Theft of the Lone Star, and Houston, We’ve Had a Problem, which received outstanding guest reviews as well as media coverage for being the most realistic escape room in the US. Their games are mostly PG, so kids aged 10 and over are good to go. Those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult (18+).

3. Houston Panic Room

1718 Fry Rd, Suite 300,

Houston, TX 77084

Houston Panic Room offers four escape rooms with challenging themes, like Cabin Fever, Abandoned School, Phase III: Human Trials, and the hardest one to escape with only a 29% success rate, Zombie Apocalypse. The age limit for the participant is 10 years old. Groups of children under the age of 15 participating must have 1 adult for every 3 children unless you book the entire room. A private event of children under 15 must have an adult (21+) in the room or in the waiting area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.