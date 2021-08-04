Five Freshwater Scuba Diving Spots around Houston

Pascal van de Vendel/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—When we think of scuba diving, the sea is probably the first thing that pops into our minds. But did you know that some of the best dive sites in the world are the non-salty variety? Here in Houston, we are blessed with plenty of fresh water scuba diving spots to explore. Here they are.

1. Athens Scuba Park

Depth: 6-11 meters

Suitable for: All

Formerly a clay quarry, Athens Scuba Park is now a well-known diving spot among divers around the world. You can enjoy the view of 35 shipwrecks, sunken planes, boats, and other obstacles that have survived the test of time. Night diving and scuba diving courses are popular in this realm of antique ruins beneath Athens' 7-acre lake.

2. 288 Lake

Depth: 12-15 meters

Suitable for: All

Offering clear visibility up to 12 meters underwater, 288 Lake is a perfect spot to enjoy your day under the water. This 20-acre scuba diving and triathlon training facility offers the fascinating scene of underwater cars, school buses, and planes complemented by the rare water-living species.

3. Clear Springs Scuba Park

Depth: 18 meters

Suitable for: All

Clear Springs Scuba Park, also known as The Scuba Ranch, is a 22-acre sparkling lake that houses an incredible aquatic life. It is equipped with six underwater dive platforms, entry docks, and its own professional instruction center with training facilities. Not only for scuba diving, this site is also popular for kayaking, swimming, snorkeling, and camping.

4. Reveille Peak Ranch

Depth: 30 meters

Suitable for: All

Reveille Peak Ranch is the essence of the scenic Texan countryside. It has a well-maintained ranch, a 1,300-acre outdoor event area, and two crystal clear lakes. Providing clear visibility up to 9 meters underwater, this site is sure one of the scuba divers' favorites.

5. Lake Travis

Depth: 64 meters

Suitable for: Intermediates and professionals

This easy-to-access site is a reservoir that can provide you clear visibility of 9 meters underwater on a sunny day. Dive your way through the enormous Wreck Alley, which features a constant linear route of centuries-old shipwrecks and abandoned ships, accompanied by the thriving species of the breathtaking freshwater beings.

