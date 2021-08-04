GCGV MEG Facility of McDermott International and CTCI achieves mechanical completion

HOUSTON, TX - McDermott International of Houston and its joint venture with Taipei-based engineering services provider CTCI recently earned the mechanical completion certificate for Gulf Coast Growth Ventures' Mono-Ethylene Glycol facility in Gregory, Texas.

Following the certification, Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President, North, Central and South America for McDermott, congratulated both companies' joint venture project teams on this major milestone. Coscio also added, "Our people worked more than 14 million hours without a lost-time incident, delivered all module fabrication within two years from first steel cut and—only six months later—achieved mechanical completion."

This Gulf Coast Growth Ventures' (GCGV) Mono-Ethylene Glycol (MEG) project was conducted by a joint venture between McDermott and CTCI. According to McDermott's press release, the project was established to engineer, procure, construct and install five mega modules.

In addition, with the mega-module concept, the GCGV MEG project maximized modularization, conducted from three engineering offices; the CTCI's office in Taipei and McDermott's offices in Kuala Lumpur and Chennai.

These modules were fabricated in QMW Fabrication Facility located in Qingdao, China and McDermott's Altamira Fabrication Facility in Altamira, Mexico. Both of these facilities have successfully and safely completed over 30,000 metric tons of modules for the customer. The project's ownership interests are 50 percent SABIC and 50 percent ExxonMobil, as the site operator.

McDermott International's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Samik Mukherjee stated that the company brought its integrated mega modularization expertise through its QMW (China) and Altamira (Mexico) Fabrication Yards to safely and efficiently deliver, during the challenging pandemic period, the world's largest MEG facility with greater certainty of project schedule.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas' Energy Corridor district, McDermott International is a fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. The company utilizes a technology-driven approach engineered to harness and transform global energy resources into products responsibly.

McDermott operates in over 54 countries. Its locally-focused and globally integrated resources comprise more than 30,000 workers, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels, and fabrication facilities worldwide. Further information about the company is available on its website at www.mcdermott.com.

