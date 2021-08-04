Shell stations in Houston join "The Giving Pump" program to support local children's charities

HOUSTON, TX - Shell Oil Company, an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc., recently launched "The Giving Pump" at 2,900 Shell stations across the United States, including those in Houston, Texas, as part of its two-month initiative called Force For Good.

A portion of each purchase made by a consumer who uses the designated pump specially marked with colorful signage at certain Shell stations will help support local children's charities.

Since the launch of Shell's Force For Good initiative, the company has highlighted the impact Shell wholesalers have in the communities they operate in. Starting from August 2 until September 30, it has been fostering various children's focused nonprofit organizations, including schools, hospitals, youth food, and literacy programs,

"Shell is excited to help local communities all over the U.S. with this initiative and we encourage our customers to choose 'The Giving Pump' on their next fill up to help us fuel the future of your local community," said Manager of Brand and Communications for Shell Retail US, Shannon Bryan.

Operating over 14,000 stations across the 50 states in America and employs more than 17,000 staff, the company has also been contributing to local communities through initiatives, such as raising $1.1 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and raising $4.3 million for the Boys and Girls Club of Kennewick and many more.

For those who are looking to find further details of the program, participating sites, and content on local charity partners, visit shell.us/givingpump and follow @Shell_OnTheRoad on social media to keep up with the latest news.

