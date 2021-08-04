Four Marine Scuba Diving Spots around Houston

Aviv Perets/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—If you want to complete your summer experience, you need to try scuba diving! Houston has more than enough scuba diving spots available for you to enjoy during this time of year, whether you are a passionate diver or someone who merely wants to take underwater snaps for your Instagram posts. Here are some of the sites where you can dive and meet the beautiful ocean creatures of Houston:

1. Spring Lake

Depth: 9 meters

Suitable for: All

As the name suggests, Spring Lake was formed by more than 200 artesian springs combined together. Arguably one of the clearest spots for scuba diving in Houston, it is perfect for beginners to discover the rare marine life as well as the coral reefs due to its stable water pressure and comfortable temperature.

2. Sugar Land

Depth: 12 meters

Suitable for: All

One of the biggest scuba diving sites in Houston, Sugar Land is blessed with clear water to enjoy the mesmerizing marine life, including stingrays, dolphins, and starfish. Not confident enough to go scuba diving by yourself? Don’t worry, a PADI-certified professional will keep you company.

3. The Flower Garden

Depth: 20 meters

Suitable for: All

Located near Galveston Bay, this diving spot offers unique experiences like swimming with whale sharks and hammerhead sharks. Separated into three diving sites (East Flower Garden, West Flower Garden, and Stetson Bank) Flower Garden is filled with beautiful coral reefs, mature sea life, and scenic panorama.

4. The Texas Clipper at Excambion

Depth: 40 meters

Suitable for: Intermediates and professionals

The Texas Clipper was built as a World War II troop transport and attack ship. It was converted into an artificial coral reef and sunk in 2007. You can explore this enormous underwater museum in clear water, accompanied by various multicolored marine beings.

