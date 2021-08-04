Harris County pets receives $20,000 grant from Petsmart Charities to make spay and neuter services accessible

Flouffy/Unsplash

HARRIS COUNTY, TX - The lack of affordable pet treatments, including training and education programs, is one of the main reasons why pets end up in animal shelters.

PetSmart Charities grants a $20,000 donation to Harris County Pets (HCP) to support both pets and pet owners in Harris County. HCP will use the grant to provide supplies and services, thus improving the health and quality of pet's life.

HCP strives to make spay and neuter services easier to access at a low-cost price for the community and ensure every Harris County pet is safe and healthy with their families by getting vaccinated and microchipped.

“Veterinary care can be costly for many pet owners. For this reason, the grant from PetSmart Charities will help to expand our low-cost services offered through our mobile outreach events and the Harris County Pets Clinic to many pet owners in need," said Michael White, DVM, MS, director of Harris County Veterinary Public Health.

He also added that by providing more accessible and affordable veterinary care, the organizations promote a healthier and safer community for all pets and people alike.

PetSmart Charities has partnered with nearly 4,000 humane societies, SPCAs, and pet rescues across North America for 27 years. They help over 9 million pets to find their homes through its adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart® stores.

In addition, the leading funder of animal welfare has also donated almost $400 million with the goals to bring positive impact to communities, connect people and pets, help families access veterinary care through this initiative together with Harris County Pets.

Harris County Public Health provided Harris County Pets for veterinary care and adoption services towards abandoned pets with a low-cost pet clinic for the public, zoonotic disease surveillance, responsible pet ownership education, and animal control services in Harris County neighborhoods.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.