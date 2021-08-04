Lung cancer survivor impressed with service quality after her treatment at MD Anderson

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — Many cancer patients have been helped and cured of their illness after undergoing treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. One of them is Rachel Chua Bradley from northern Virginia, who was impressed with the service quality after her non-small cell lung cancer treatment at the cancer center.

At the age of 50, Bradley was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer and underwent treatment from a local oncologist. Since her cancer reappeared several years later, she decided to visit MD Anderson.

Due to her profession as an ICU nurse, her first oncologist assumed that he did not need to provide her with sufficient information about her illness. But at MD Anderson, she was impressed because the doctors explained everything until she really understood what was happening to her body and what caused it.

Prior to treating her rare type of lung cancer called lymphoepithelioma-like carcinoma, several medical oncologists researched case studies in medical journals and presented her case at a monthly tumor board meeting for more feedback.

Her surgical oncologist, Dr. David Rice, then referred her to gastroenterology specialist Dr. Manoop Bhutani and radiation oncologist Dr. Michael O'Reilly for consultations after noticing that the tumor was very close to her esophagus.

What impressed Bradley with MD Anderson was that prior to receiving treatment, the doctor, in this case, Dr. Rice, made sure beforehand that she had explored all the available options and all of her questions were answered.

Another thing that impressed her with the hospital is the expertise of the doctors. Earlier in 2019, her local thoracic oncology surgeon suggested removing her entire diaphragm and right lung. But Dr. Rice told her not to do so. In July 2019, her tumor was removed which was already much smaller thanks to two rounds of chemotherapy and a chemotherapy drug called pembrolizumab.

Later, Dr. Rice performed surgery to remove the lower and middle lobes of her right lung and 36 nearby Bradley lymph nodes. After the operation, she experienced no side effects. Now she is recovering even though she only has one functioning lung.

Every six months, she returns to MD Anderson to check for recurrence. Since MD Anderson is always making new discoveries through clinical trials, Bradley feels relieved and optimistic that she still has hope if one day her cancer returns.

