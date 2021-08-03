4 reservations you can't miss during Houston Restaurant Weeks

Jay Wennington/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — The month of August kicks off Houston Restaurant Week, which runs from August 1 to September 6 in conjunction with Labor Day.

Houston Restaurant Week (HRW) is a five-week-long event where more than 200 restaurants offer fixed-price menus, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Houston Food Bank. Each restaurant will donate $1 from the $20 lunch and brunch menus, $3 from the $35 dinner menus, and $5 from the $49 dinner menus.

Here is a list of some of the restaurants in HRW that you might want to consider reservation.

1) Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Houston, TX 77006

Traveler's Table offers you good deals for its global-inspired three-course dinner menu at $49 per person, including the new Chiles en Nogada, a dry roasted poblano pepper with vegan goat cheese-walnut crema, tofu chorizo, quinoa, corn sofrito, refried beans, avocado, pepitas, pomegranate seeds, and tomatillo salsa or Lastly, complete your delish experience with desserts like Mango Lassi Panna Cotta and New Orleans Bourbon Bread Pudding.

Find the details and reserve here.

2) The Annie Cafe & Bar

1800 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 6170 Houston, TX 77056

Known for its Texas-inspired American cuisine and a bright and cozy ambiance, you can enjoy a $20 two-course lunch menu and a $49 three-course dinner menu. The Annie Tortilla Soup with avocado relish and queso fresco is perfect for the first course, and Post Oak Burger with white cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, and fries for the second course. Treat your sweet cravings with the Vanilla Bean Cheesecake or Lemon Cake. Reserve now in here.

3) Da Gama Canteen

600 N. Shepherd suite 520 Houston, TX 77007

If you're looking for a cafe with a Portuguese-Indian vibe, try this $20 two-course lunch menu that includes Chicken Chamuça with two curried chicken, potatoes, green peas, and raita or Cassava Bomba with yucca croquette, pimiento cheese, and tomato neem chutney. Also, you can join Social Hour from Monday to Friday at 3-6 pm for fresh east coast oysters and Sangria! Reserve now by clicking here.

4) Maison Pucha

1001 Studewood St. Houston, TX 77008

Owned by The Brothers Pucha, this restaurant serves up French and Ecuadorian cuisine. In HFW, the restaurant offers brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. The two-course brunch and lunch menus cost $20 per person, while the three-course for dinner costs $49. To start your feast, you might want to choose Tomato Gazpacho or Empanadas and French Toast or Pork & Grits for the second course. Then, complement the meals with a Vanilla Cardamom Crème Brûlée. Reserve your seat here or call at (713)637-4976.

