Visit these Blues Joints in Houston to relive the 40s and 50s

HOUSTON, TX – The Blues scene in Houston was once at its peak back in the mid-1900s. The Third and Fifth wards were the blues-joint hub. Wanting to get a good time, folks went to places like Miss Ann’s Playpen, Second Shady’s Playhouse, or El Dorado Ballroom where they could catch blues performances from one of the most influential Blues musicians, Lightnin’ Hopkins as well as many other legends.

Most of the blues live houses that once were people's go-to places in the ’40s and ’50s are now part of the town's musical history. If you long for the blues experience, good news! You can head out to these places in Houston.

- Shakespeare’s Pub

Expect great blues performances at this pub! Located at 14129 Memorial Dr., Houston, you can pick a random date to visit and Shakespeare’s pub will make sure only the best local blues talent plays each night. Additionally, the beer is cheap but tasty.

- Continental Club

The Continental Club has the H-Town authentic atmosphere. People come to the club for the music and stay for the company. You might want to check out their Instagram profile for more information about the home band's performance and much more. Find the club at 300 Main St, Houston.

- The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club

If you want to get the ultimate blues experience, go to the Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club at 5731 Kirby Dr., Houston. The club is the Mecca for no-nonsense acts to perform and the locals. Visitors can enjoy great music at this historic yet not stuffy place.

